Mark Tignor, APRN
Overview
Mark Tignor, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Mark Tignor works at
Locations
Heartland Ent. & Allergy Center Psc101 Financial Pl Ste 104, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 765-5127
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Has been treating me for allergies for several years. Explains things well.
About Mark Tignor, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255695664
Mark Tignor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Tignor accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Tignor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Tignor works at
5 patients have reviewed Mark Tignor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Tignor.
