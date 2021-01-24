Dr. Mark Taylor, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Taylor, OD
Dr. Mark Taylor, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
McCoy Vision323 Parks Ave, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 382-2700
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Spectera
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Taylor is a wonderful eye doctor and I have enjoyed seeing him the past few years! He is very friendly and shows genuine care about not only my eyesight but me as a patient. 10/10 Would recommend to anyone needing an eye doctor who they can stay with for years to come!
About Dr. Mark Taylor, OD
- Optometry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1801027552
- Birmingham Vamc
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- University of North Alabama
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
