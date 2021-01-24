See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Scottsboro, AL
Dr. Mark Taylor, OD

Optometry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Taylor, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Taylor works at Mark D. Taylor, O.D. in Scottsboro, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McCoy Vision
    323 Parks Ave, Scottsboro, AL 35768 (256) 382-2700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Spectera
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2021
    Dr. Taylor is a wonderful eye doctor and I have enjoyed seeing him the past few years! He is very friendly and shows genuine care about not only my eyesight but me as a patient. 10/10 Would recommend to anyone needing an eye doctor who they can stay with for years to come!
    Sarah — Jan 24, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Taylor, OD

    • Optometry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801027552
    Education & Certifications

    • Birmingham Vamc
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    • University of North Alabama
