Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark S Stolspart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Mark S Stolspart works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Portage Park4848 W IRVING PARK RD, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (312) 794-8324
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark S Stolspart?
Mark is quite possibly the best primary care provider I have ever been to. I always feel at ease talking to him. He explains things very well and is always able to answer my questions.
About Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437428786
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark S Stolspart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mark S Stolspart accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark S Stolspart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark S Stolspart works at
7 patients have reviewed Mark S Stolspart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark S Stolspart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark S Stolspart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark S Stolspart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.