Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Mark S Stolspart works at Oak Street Health Portage Park in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Portage Park
    4848 W IRVING PARK RD, Chicago, IL 60641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 794-8324

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Menopause
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Opioid Dependence
Osteoporosis
Psychiatric Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Suboxone® Treatment
Weight Loss Management
    Insurance Accepted

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2016
    Mark is quite possibly the best primary care provider I have ever been to. I always feel at ease talking to him. He explains things very well and is always able to answer my questions.
    Rachel in Chicago, IL — Jun 05, 2016
    About Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437428786
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark S Stolspart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark S Stolspart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark S Stolspart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark S Stolspart works at Oak Street Health Portage Park in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Mark S Stolspart’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Mark S Stolspart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark S Stolspart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark S Stolspart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark S Stolspart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

