Mark Steinberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Steinberg
Overview
Mark Steinberg is a Neuropsychologist in Los Gatos, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 14601 S Bascom Ave Ste 250, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 356-1002
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark Steinberg?
I have completed 10 sessions and I already see a marked improvement in my sleep. My sleep is deeper and my smart watch has been giving me a good as excellent sleep score. I am so thrilled. The technicians have been very good. They have been very kind and patient with me; addressing my questions and discussing my progress and observations. very happy with my treatment and would definitely recommend this to my friends and family
About Mark Steinberg
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1518232644
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Steinberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
236 patients have reviewed Mark Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.