Dr. Mark Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Uer Of Med University Of Paris.
Locations
Comprehensive Behavioral Services9021 Shady Grove Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 590-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am the mother of one of Dr smith’s Patients . I’ve never been so impressed with a doctor ever ! He is caring and is amazing and finding the right combination of medications forces a patient . Essentially he saved my son’s life ! My son is now working and having a real life for the first time ever ! Thank you so much Dr Smith I’m forever grateful
About Dr. Mark Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Uer Of Med University Of Paris
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
