Dr. Mark Silverman, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Silverman, DC is a Chiropractor in Homestead, FL.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
1
Silverman Chiropractic of Homestead46 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 595-9920
2
Silverman Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center660 N State Road 7 Ste 10, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (305) 595-9920
3
Silverman Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center946 SW 82nd Ave, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 595-9920Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
4
Silverman Chiropractic of Hialeah709 E 9th St, Hialeah, FL 33010 Directions (305) 595-9920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since the day I got to the office on 5/14 till two days ago that I finished my treatment the staff and doctors were professional. They were always attentive to my needs and made the process flow with ease. I wanna specially thank Vicente Rodriguez, the driver that everyday will call me and was always there on time to take me to and from the office. Also, the doctors assistant Yesenia that was there to answer any questions I had and keep me up to date with any information I needed. Extraordinary office. I truly recommend it.
About Dr. Mark Silverman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1962423319
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silverman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.