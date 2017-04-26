Dr. Mark Shirley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shirley, DC
Dr. Mark Shirley, DC is a Chiropractor in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Shirley works at
St Andrews Chiropractic Clinic1655 Broad River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 772-8680
St Andrews Chiropractic Clinic1655 Broad River Rd Boozer Ctr, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 772-8680
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shirley?
Dr. Shirley is an excellent chiropractor; he is very professional. He is also very caring and compassionate. His heart is to take care of each patient; to work with them to receive optimum health and a better quality of life. He never gives up and he never gives in. I respect him...appreciate him...recommend him highly to anyone looking for an excellent chiropractor! Thank you Dr. Shirley! I have been a patient for few years. Have seen him at least 100 times.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1619926995
Dr. Shirley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.