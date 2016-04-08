Dr. Mark Scott, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Scott, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Scott, DC is a Chiropractor in Ashland, KY.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
M. K. Scott Dc Psc1317 Montgomery Ave, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 329-9311
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
He's kind and he's the best chiropractic tor in the Ashland area. Me and my wife been going to him for over 10 years.
About Dr. Mark Scott, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1083619217
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.