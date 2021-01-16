Overview

Dr. Mark Schur, DC is a Chiropractor in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.



Dr. Schur works at Massapequa Chiropractic Office in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.