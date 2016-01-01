Mark Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Roth, HSPP
Offers telehealth
Mark Roth, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Mark Roth works at
Prosthetic Technologies LLC333 N Alabama St Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Directions (317) 459-6755
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881638690
Mark Roth accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Roth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.