Overview

Dr. Mark Roland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee.



Dr. Roland works at Psychological Consultants of Marietta PC in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.