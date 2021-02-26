See All Psychologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Mark Rohde, PHD

Psychology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Rohde, PHD is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Arizona State University, Mott Foundation Fellowship

Dr. Rohde works at Insomnia Expertz, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Solutions P.c.
    3040 E Cactus Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-7906

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Arizona Foundation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Brad — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Rohde, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497841332
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona State University, Mott Foundation Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University, B.A. Summa Cum Laude
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Rohde, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rohde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rohde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rohde works at Insomnia Expertz, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rohde’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.