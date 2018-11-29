Mark Rappaport, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark Rappaport, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mark Rappaport, MS is a Nurse Practitioner in Schenectady, NY.
Locations
Union Street Counseling Services LLC1311 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 374-6263
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Mark's great, he helped me figure out my diagnosis, and he's been helpful. We have a great relationship. Union Counselling is one of the worst medical offices I've ever dealt with. If you can avoid it, don't deal with them.
About Mark Rappaport, MS
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669763348
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Rappaport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Rappaport accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Mark Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Rappaport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.