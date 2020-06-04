See All Psychologists in Upper Arlington, OH
Dr. Mark Querry, PHD

Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Querry, PHD is a Psychologist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Querry works at Mark Querry, Ph.D. in Upper Arlington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Mark Querry
    1570 Fishinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221 (614) 580-9932
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 04, 2020
    Jun 04, 2020
Extremely effective in treating chronic depression through humanist approach. Non-directive, but in a good way. Insightful. Saved my life and helped me find happiness by letting me figure it out with helpful prompting. Comfortable office, easy to contact, got me in whenever needed.
    Jada — Jun 04, 2020
    Specialties
    Psychology
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1760569560
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Querry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Querry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Querry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Querry works at Mark Querry, Ph.D. in Upper Arlington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Querry’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Querry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Querry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Querry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

