Dr. Mark Querry, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Querry, PHD is a Psychologist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Locations
Dr. Mark Querry1570 Fishinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221 Directions (614) 580-9932
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely effective in treating chronic depression through humanist approach. Non-directive, but in a good way. Insightful. Saved my life and helped me find happiness by letting me figure it out with helpful prompting. Comfortable office, easy to contact, got me in whenever needed.
About Dr. Mark Querry, PHD
- Psychology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760569560
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Querry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Querry accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Querry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Querry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Querry.
