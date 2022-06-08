See All Neuropsychologists in Tuscaloosa, AL
Neuropsychology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mark Prohaska, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama.

Dr. Prohaska works at Neuropsychology Clinic, P.C. in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neuropsychology Clinic, P.C.
    661 Helen Keller Blvd Ste A, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 554-0866

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 08, 2022
    Getting an ADHD diagnosis is stressful. But Dr. Prohaska was incredibly thorough and listened to my personal concerns closely, and most of all he made me feel heard. His staff is lovely, and this clinic was definitely the right decision for me.
    About Dr. Mark Prohaska, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073663555
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Prohaska, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prohaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prohaska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prohaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prohaska works at Neuropsychology Clinic, P.C. in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Prohaska’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Prohaska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prohaska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prohaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prohaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

