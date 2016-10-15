Dr. Mark Popper, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Popper, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Popper, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Cspp.
Dr. Popper works at
Locations
-
1
Sequoia Psychotherapy Center, Inc.1913 N Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (559) 266-5200
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He knows his calling and does it well
About Dr. Mark Popper, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306878020
Education & Certifications
- Cspp
Dr. Popper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popper accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popper works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Popper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popper.
