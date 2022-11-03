Mark Parisi, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Parisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark Parisi, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mark Parisi, PSY is a Counselor in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their residency with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
Mark Parisi works at
Locations
Generations Behavioral Healthcare, P.C.15 Spinning Wheel Rd Ste 30, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 259-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We are so thrilled with the service we received! He is very kind, caring, thorough, and wonderful to work with. He explained everything so well. We are so lucky to have found him. Thank you!!
About Mark Parisi, PSY
- Counseling
- English, Bosnian, Gujarati, Hindi, Polish, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Tagalog and Urdu
- 1053407049
Education & Certifications
- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
- Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Augusta GA
- Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Parisi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Parisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Parisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Parisi speaks Bosnian, Gujarati, Hindi, Polish, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Tagalog and Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Mark Parisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Parisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Parisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Parisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.