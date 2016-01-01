See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Davis, CA
Mark Owens, PA

Pediatric Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mark Owens, PA is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. 

Mark Owens works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Mark Owens, PA

Specialties
  • Pediatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1558674531
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Mark Owens, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mark Owens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Mark Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Mark Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Owens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

