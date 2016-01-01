Mark McKarcher, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark McKarcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark McKarcher, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mark McKarcher, MA is a Counselor in Clarkston, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 627 6th St, Clarkston, WA 99403 Directions (509) 751-2519
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- First Choice Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark McKarcher?
About Mark McKarcher, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1558502807
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark McKarcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mark McKarcher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark McKarcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mark McKarcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark McKarcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark McKarcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark McKarcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.