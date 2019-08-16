Mark McGrath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark McGrath
Overview
Mark McGrath is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT.
Mark McGrath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Missoula Office900 N Orange St Ste 202, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 327-3362
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark McGrath?
Mark is excellent with my teenagers. He listens very well, asks good questions, and is focused on finding a treatment plan that everyone is comfortable with.
About Mark McGrath
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659870178
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark McGrath accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark McGrath works at
3 patients have reviewed Mark McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark McGrath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.