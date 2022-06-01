See All Neuropsychologists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Mark McDonough, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark McDonough, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt U MC and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. McDonough works at San Diego Neuropsychology in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mark McDonough
    4405 Manchester Ave Ste 206, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

  • Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Acquired Brain Injuries
ADHD Testing
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
    • Medicare
    • Triwest

    Jun 01, 2022
    Working with my special needs child and has help her get off the spectrum.
    Mr Davis — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Mark McDonough, PHD

    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Psychological Services Center San Diego
    • Vanderbilt U MC
    • Loyola College 1986
    Dr. Mark McDonough, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonough works at San Diego Neuropsychology in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. McDonough’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

