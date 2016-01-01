Mark Lum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Lum, PSY
Mark Lum, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Orange, CA.
Mark Lum works at
Mark Lum Psychological Services1801 E Heim Ave Ste 204, Orange, CA 92865 Directions (714) 282-9713
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083648752
Mark Lum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Lum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
