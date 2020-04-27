Dr. Lucyk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD
Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hartford, CT.
Andrew DiFiore, LCSW970 Farmington Ave Ste 305, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 561-2400
I saw Dr. Lucyk a very long time ago, as a miserable teenager. I remember him with fondness. It was the first time an adult had listened carefully to me without trying to impose their will or their opinions. I felt that he was interested in me, and even admired me in some ways. I continued to be miserable and go to therapy with different people in subsequent years, but this was a first step, and it really helped. Thank you, Dr. Lucyk!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1386737450
Dr. Lucyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.