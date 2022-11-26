Overview

Dr. Mark Lovinger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve Univ and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Lovinger works at Advanced Therapy Center in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.