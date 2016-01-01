Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Levine, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Levine, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 2104, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (310) 285-3708
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
About Dr. Mark Levine, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023395290
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.