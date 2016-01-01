Dr. Langgut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Langgut, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Langgut, PHD is a Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Langgut works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark Langgut PC180 N Michigan Ave Ste 340, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 372-9780
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langgut?
About Dr. Mark Langgut, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1174610893
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langgut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langgut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langgut works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Langgut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langgut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langgut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langgut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.