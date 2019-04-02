Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapusta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD
Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD is an Optometrist in Willoughby, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 30851 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 944-5155
I have gone to Dr. Kapusta since he first went into business. He is professional, kind, and an amazing doctor. I wouldn't trust my eyes to anyone else.
- Optometry
- English
- 1558438580
Dr. Kapusta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapusta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapusta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapusta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapusta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapusta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.