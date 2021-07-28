See All Counselors in Rocky River, OH
Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S

Counseling
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S is a Counselor in Rocky River, OH. 

Mark Kaplafka works at Mark Kaplafka Counseling, LLC in Rocky River, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Kaplafka Counseling, LLC
    20545 Center Ridge Rd Ste 125, Rocky River, OH 44116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 941-1842

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Reiki Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stress-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mark Kaplafka?

    Jul 28, 2021
    Certainly helped me understand and navigate through many blocks I didn’t know I had. Helped me become more aware of places that I could improve and step back when needed! Impartial and helpful! Most of all, understood how to relate to me in a way that motivated me to face what I needed and make the changes I needed to make.
    — Jul 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S
    How would you rate your experience with Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mark Kaplafka to family and friends

    Mark Kaplafka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mark Kaplafka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S.

    About Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033516604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Kaplafka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Kaplafka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Kaplafka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Kaplafka works at Mark Kaplafka Counseling, LLC in Rocky River, OH. View the full address on Mark Kaplafka’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Mark Kaplafka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Kaplafka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Kaplafka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Kaplafka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.