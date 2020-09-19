See All Counselors in Winter Park, FL
Mark Jaeger, LMHC

Counseling
4 (10)
Overview

Mark Jaeger, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL. 

Mark Jaeger works at ReMInd Counseling Services in Winter Park, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ReMInd Counseling Services
    2802 Aloma Ave Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 (407) 766-1799

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2020
    Mr. Jaeger is knowledgeable and kind in helping me and my children work through some very difficult concerns. I trust him and his guidance. He is professional yet down-to-earth as well as an expert in his field. I highly recommend him as a trusted LMHC.
    N. Smith — Sep 19, 2020
    About Mark Jaeger, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639421464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Jaeger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Jaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Jaeger works at ReMInd Counseling Services in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Mark Jaeger’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Mark Jaeger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Jaeger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Jaeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Jaeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

