Mark Jacob, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark Jacob, LICSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mark Jacob, LICSW is a Counselor in Athens, AL.
Mark Jacob works at
Locations
-
1
Covenant Counseling and Counseling14790 Brownsferry Rd, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 822-2375Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Covenant Counseling and Consulting1010 Nance Ford Rd SW, Hartselle, AL 35640 Directions (256) 822-2375Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Covenant Counseling and Consulting113 2nd Ave SE Ste 4, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 822-2375
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark Jacob?
Mark Jacob is a wonderful person. My granddaughter began seeing him at about 5. She is 21. He has seen her through so much. I also see him. We highly recommend him and Covenant. They all are very nice. Thank you Mark...
About Mark Jacob, LICSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1245285295
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Jacob accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Jacob works at
3 patients have reviewed Mark Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.