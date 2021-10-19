See All Counselors in Athens, AL
Mark Jacob, LICSW Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Mark Jacob, LICSW

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mark Jacob, LICSW is a Counselor in Athens, AL. 

Mark Jacob works at Covenant Counseling and Consulting, LLC, Decatur, AL in Athens, AL with other offices in Hartselle, AL and Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Counseling and Counseling
    14790 Brownsferry Rd, Athens, AL 35611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 822-2375
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Covenant Counseling and Consulting
    1010 Nance Ford Rd SW, Hartselle, AL 35640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 822-2375
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Covenant Counseling and Consulting
    113 2nd Ave SE Ste 4, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 822-2375

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mark Jacob?

    Oct 19, 2021
    Mark Jacob is a wonderful person. My granddaughter began seeing him at about 5. She is 21. He has seen her through so much. I also see him. We highly recommend him and Covenant. They all are very nice. Thank you Mark...
    Felisha. Kennedy. Mike — Oct 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mark Jacob, LICSW
    How would you rate your experience with Mark Jacob, LICSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mark Jacob to family and friends

    Mark Jacob's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mark Jacob

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mark Jacob, LICSW.

    About Mark Jacob, LICSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245285295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Jacob, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Mark Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mark Jacob, LICSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.