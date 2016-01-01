Dr. Mark Heyligers, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyligers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Heyligers, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Heyligers, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
Dr. Heyligers works at
Locations
-
1
Dynasty Medical Care P.c.345 E 94TH ST, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 534-1500
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heyligers?
About Dr. Mark Heyligers, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1922166552
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heyligers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heyligers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heyligers works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyligers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyligers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heyligers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heyligers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.