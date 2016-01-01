See All Psychologists in Kingston, NY
Dr. Mark Hammel, PHD

Psychology
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Hammel, PHD is a Psychologist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univeristy Teachers College.

Dr. Hammel works at Mark Hammel, PhD, Psychologist, PC in Kingston, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Hammel Ph.d. Psychologist PC
    275 Fair St Ste 16, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 339-2352
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Chronic Pain
Motor Vehicle Accident
Adjustment Disorder
Chronic Pain
Motor Vehicle Accident

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Hammel, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558488221
    Education & Certifications

    • Veterans Administration Medical Center, Brooklyn, Ny
    • Columbia Univeristy Teachers College
    • Univeristy Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hammel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammel works at Mark Hammel, PhD, Psychologist, PC in Kingston, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hammel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

