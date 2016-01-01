Dr. Hammel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Hammel, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Hammel, PHD is a Psychologist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univeristy Teachers College.
Dr. Hammel works at
Locations
Mark Hammel Ph.d. Psychologist PC275 Fair St Ste 16, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-2352Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Hammel, PHD
- Psychology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1558488221
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Administration Medical Center, Brooklyn, Ny
- Columbia Univeristy Teachers College
- Univeristy Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.