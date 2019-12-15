Overview

Dr. Mark Gottlieb, OD is an Optometrist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Inter American University School Of Optometry.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Clarkson Eyecare in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.