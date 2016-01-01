Mark George, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark George, NP
Overview
Mark George, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC.
Mark George works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Greenville6119 White Horse Rd Ste 14, Greenville, SC 29611 Directions (864) 688-4959
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark George?
About Mark George, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891176491
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark George accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark George works at
Mark George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.