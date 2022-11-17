See All Nurse Practitioners in Warwick, RI
Mark Gauthier

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mark Gauthier is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI. 

Mark Gauthier works at Fernandes Ctr For Children/ Fam in Warwick, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Quality Behavioral Health
    75 Lambert Lind Hwy, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 681-4274
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    1:15pm - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Mark Gauthier

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629593355
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Gauthier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Gauthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Gauthier works at Fernandes Ctr For Children/ Fam in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Mark Gauthier’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Mark Gauthier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Gauthier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Gauthier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Gauthier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
