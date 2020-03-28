Dr. Mark Fugit, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fugit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fugit, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Fugit, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
Dr. Fugit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark Fugit, Psy.D.17110 Dallas Pkwy Ste 222, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fugit?
Dr. Fugit is intelligent and very understanding. He's the first psychologist I've visited who doesn't come off as arrogant and is the only one I've willingly returned to. I'm not sure why a couple of the other reviewers here would say he he's not good about getting back to his patients. I've witness nothing but excellent communication from him. He always responds quickly and works around scheduling issues--even when they were my fault. If there used to be any issues regarding communication or scheduling, they have been thoroughly addressed.
About Dr. Mark Fugit, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1043229123
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- Prestyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- Wheaton College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fugit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fugit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fugit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fugit works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fugit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fugit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fugit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fugit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.