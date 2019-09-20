Dr. Mark Friedman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Friedman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Friedman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Montclair, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 72 Overlook Rd, Montclair, NJ 07043 Directions (973) 746-1176
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
If you are looking for your "the one" in terms of therapists, if you are looking for someone to trust, if you are looking for someone helpful, if you are looking for someone that will help develop a personal plan of action specific to you, and lastly, if you want to feel more like yourself and feel better, go to Mark Friedman. He is the one you've been looking for. Trustworthy, great with dealing with trauma, makes you feel at home, and he makes you feel like you are in control. Changed my life.
About Dr. Mark Friedman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871651851
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.