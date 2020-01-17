Dr. Mark Fontaine, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fontaine, OD
Overview
Dr. Mark Fontaine, OD is an Optometrist in Leominster, MA.
Dr. Fontaine works at
Locations
Dr. Mark S. Fontaine
59 N Main St, Leominster, MA 01453
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great place, I called and they had me in within a half hour, I was seen immediately! Incredible front office staff , Mark is very friendly, personable and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Mark Fontaine, OD
- Optometry
- English, French
- 1710026943
Dr. Fontaine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontaine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontaine works at
Dr. Fontaine speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontaine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.