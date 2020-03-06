Dr. Mark Flynn, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Flynn, PSY.D
Dr. Mark Flynn, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Orange Park, FL.
Community Behavioral Services1543 Kingsley Ave Ste 18A, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 269-3324
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Been seeing if off and on for years. He explains things with personal stories and anecdotes and is good at giving meaningful advice. He can go off on tangents sometimes but for the most part is extremely helpful.
About Dr. Mark Flynn, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1972657153
