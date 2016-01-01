See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Wayne, IN
Mark Fisher, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Mark Fisher, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mark Fisher, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Mark Fisher works at Summit Pain Management in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rick Storie, PA
Rick Storie, PA
10 (124)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Pain Management
    1721 Magnavox Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 748-3650
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mark Fisher?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mark Fisher, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Mark Fisher, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mark Fisher to family and friends

    Mark Fisher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mark Fisher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mark Fisher, PA-C.

    About Mark Fisher, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144215153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Fisher works at Summit Pain Management in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Mark Fisher’s profile.

    Mark Fisher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mark Fisher, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.