Dr. Mark Feinsilber, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Feinsilber, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cumming, GA.
Locations
Affiliated Psychological Services, PC6030 Bethelview Rd Ste 401, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 205-5760Monday9:00am - 6:45pmTuesday9:00am - 6:45pmWednesday9:00am - 6:45pmThursday9:00am - 6:45pmFriday9:00am - 1:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feinsilber is an excellent listener and extremely intuitive, great at understanding what you really mean in what you say. As a bi-polar woman I have had many therapists. I have never had more empathetic and excellent treatment. I am also impressed with the office manager, Gabriele Pollmeier, who ensures patients receive the kindest and most efficient help required.
About Dr. Mark Feinsilber, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346339629
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinsilber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinsilber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinsilber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinsilber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinsilber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinsilber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinsilber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.