Mark Ernst, PA-C
Overview
Mark Ernst, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell Med Coll.
Mark Ernst works at
Locations
1
Pain Matters Wellness Center5235 S Durango Dr Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 685-8585Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have had so far definitely recommend him
About Mark Ernst, PA-C
- Pain Management
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467404426
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Coll
