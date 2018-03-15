Mark Dumdei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Dumdei, LMFT
Overview
Mark Dumdei, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Jacksonville, FL.
Mark Dumdei works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark L. Dumdei Inc.3000 Hartley Rd Ste 11, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 886-2446
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark Dumdei?
A solid cat! I am sooo happy I found him. Very objective, motivating and doesn't let me do ALL the talking - unless I want to. I have been going since October and I feel a complete difference. People sometimes think therapy is a 'weakness' but I think it is just the ticket for a neutral party to listen.......and tell you if you are being a whiny brat or if your feelings are valid. IT CAN BE BOTH. lol Great location, ease of scheduling and fluid appts.
About Mark Dumdei, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700937257
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Dumdei accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Dumdei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Dumdei works at
7 patients have reviewed Mark Dumdei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Dumdei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Dumdei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Dumdei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.