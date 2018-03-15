See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Mark Dumdei, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Mark Dumdei, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Mark Dumdei works at Mark L. Dumdei Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Mark L. Dumdei Inc.
    3000 Hartley Rd Ste 11, Jacksonville, FL 32257 (904) 886-2446
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2018
    A solid cat! I am sooo happy I found him. Very objective, motivating and doesn't let me do ALL the talking - unless I want to. I have been going since October and I feel a complete difference. People sometimes think therapy is a 'weakness' but I think it is just the ticket for a neutral party to listen.......and tell you if you are being a whiny brat or if your feelings are valid. IT CAN BE BOTH. lol Great location, ease of scheduling and fluid appts.
    Koby — Mar 15, 2018
    Photo: Mark Dumdei, LMFT
    About Mark Dumdei, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1700937257
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Dumdei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Dumdei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Dumdei works at Mark L. Dumdei Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Mark Dumdei’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Mark Dumdei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Dumdei.

