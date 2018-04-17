See All Chiropractors in Kingston, NY
Dr. Mark De Cesare, DC

Chiropractic
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark De Cesare, DC is a Chiropractor in Kingston, NY. 

Dr. De Cesare works at Decesare Chiropractic Office PC in Kingston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Decesare Chiropractic Office PC
    572 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 339-6000
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 17, 2018
    I have a physical disability & know that Dr. Mark DeCesare keeps me walking! The relief that I get from severe pain after a treatment makes such a difference, providing a better quality of life for me. My husband had severe sinus problems and treatments made an incredible difference in his life for the better! We relocated to NC (12 hour ride) & never found pain relief & traveled back for adjustments until deciding we needed to move back to the area where the BEST Chiropractic Center is located!
    Robin Bird in Saugerties, NY — Apr 17, 2018
    About Dr. Mark De Cesare, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972584266
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark De Cesare, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Cesare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Cesare has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Cesare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Cesare works at Decesare Chiropractic Office PC in Kingston, NY. View the full address on Dr. De Cesare’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. De Cesare. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Cesare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Cesare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Cesare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

