Mark Damberg, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Mark Damberg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA. 

Mark Damberg works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic
    13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 957-9000
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 17, 2019
    Had Mark as my primary care physician for a few years (has moved), always had time to discuss issues and follow up on requests.
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1952606477
    Mark Damberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Damberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Damberg works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Mark Damberg’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Mark Damberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Damberg.

