Overview

Mark Culanag, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Maryville University St. Louis.



Mark Culanag works at Guadalupe Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.