Overview

Dr. Mark Cartwright, PHD is a Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University.



Dr. Cartwright works at Carewright Clinical Services in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.