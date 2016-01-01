See All Physicians Assistants in Blacksburg, VA
Mark Burch, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Mark Burch, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Blacksburg, VA. 

Mark Burch works at OrthoVirginia in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia - Blacksburg
    250 S Main St Ste 224A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 986-4877
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OrthoVirginia - Christiansburg
    125 Akers Farm Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 986-4901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Mark Burch, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1649692765
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Burch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Burch accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mark Burch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Burch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Burch.

