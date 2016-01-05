Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Brown, OD
Overview
Dr. Mark Brown, OD is an Optometrist in Huntington, WV.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Walmart Pharmacy 10-22443333 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 522-2551
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
If you have an emergency. Dr. Brown can fit you right in. He is real easy to talk with.
About Dr. Mark Brown, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811980949
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.