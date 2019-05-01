Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Brown, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Brown, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chagrin Falls, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1188 Bell Rd Ste 202, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
careful listener and questioner. excellent at helping explore multiple avenues of resolving issues.
About Dr. Mark Brown, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215062625
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.